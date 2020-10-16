To the editor: State Rep. Tom Bock deserves our vote

Tom Bock has served the residents of our town and legislative district with care and should be re-elected to the Vermont House of Representatives. As a business owner, select person, local and regional planning commission member and a Chester resident, Tom knows well the needs and concerns of the people and places within our legislative district of Andover, Baltimore, Chester and a portion of North Springfield.

During his two terms serving as at the State House, Tom, as a member at the Agricultural and Forestry Committee and the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, has sponsored legislative actions supporting our local farmers, small businesses and workers displaced by the Covid virus.

Tom Bock has our vote. His experience here at home and in the legislature provides good guidance and leadership to the economic and social challenges that we are all addressing.

Leigh and Bill Dakin

Chester