Thursday Oct. 15: Weston firefighters seek new building; board appoints rep for Communications Union District.
Prospects for Church St. sidewalk in Chester distant, dimmer.
From virtual contests to drive thru trunk or treat, communities push for ‘normal’ Halloween.
Vermont drops out of ‘green zone’ for Covid-19, White House says.
Weekly Covid-19 Update: Cases double in week, mostly due to Shoreham orchard outbreak.
Beattie named Vermont Emergency Management Director of the year.
Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures.

To the editor: State Rep. Tom Bock deserves our vote

| Oct 16, 2020 | Comments 0

Tom Bock has served the residents of our town and legislative district with care and should be re-elected to the Vermont House of Representatives.  As a business owner, select person, local and regional planning commission member and a Chester resident, Tom knows well the needs and concerns of the people and places within our legislative district of Andover, Baltimore, Chester and a portion of North Springfield.

During his two terms serving as at the State House, Tom, as a member at the Agricultural and Forestry Committee and the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, has sponsored legislative actions supporting our local farmers, small businesses and workers displaced by the Covid virus.

Tom Bock has our vote.  His experience here at home and in the legislature provides good guidance and leadership to the economic and social challenges that we are all addressing.

Leigh and Bill Dakin
Chester

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CommentaryLatest NewsLetters to the Editor

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.