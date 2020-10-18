To the editor: Tom Bock for State Representative Windsor 3-1

Experience and dedication are two of many factors why I am asking the voters of our district to vote for Tom Bock. Tom has a long history of dedicated public service on several levels. Service on the boards of Selectmen, Chester Planning Commission, chair of the Regional Planning Commission, membership on the Chester Economic Development Board and two successive terms as our Representative indicate a deep knowledge and understanding of the issues facing our community. Tom served on the Agriculture and Forestry Committee for several years and is currently on the Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

During the Covid crisis he has been instrumental in funneling funds to several businesses in our district and helping many in our community access unemployment benefits. A recent key component in his legislative efforts was his promotion and support of the $6 million earmarked for the recovery of Springfield Hospital. I have known Tom for many years and one thing that I can attest to is his assiduousness and attention to detail in dealing with the demands of public office. In these troubled times on the political stage I feel that Tom Bock has what is needed to lead us forward to meet the challenges of our time.

Jay Joseph

Chester