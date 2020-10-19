Monday Oct. 19: Weston firefighters seek new building; board appoints rep for Communications Union District.
Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 21

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.  In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID:  819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the Select Board agenda

  1. Approve Minutes from the Sept. 25, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting and Oct. 7, 2020 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Vermont Elder Justice Project

5. Grants-in-Aid Approval

6. Financial Review; 3rd quarter

7. Health Insurance Package

8. 2021 General Fund Budget; General Government, Town Hall, Revitalization

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn

