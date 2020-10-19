© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a car who hit and critically injured a West Wardsboro woman on Saturday night, then fled.

According to a VSP press release, Deborah Ayers, 65, was found semi-conscious on the Stratton Arlington Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Police, fire and rescue went to the scene and Ayers was airlifted by DHART to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

From 6 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from Westminster Barracks spoke with motorists along the Stratton Arlington Road, handing out flyers requesting anyone with information to contact the Westminster Barracks.

Police specifically are asking for the help of anyone who was on the road on Saturday evening around the time of the crash or who has video of the road at that time. In addition VSP is asking if members of the public know anyone who as unexplained damage to their car.

Contact the Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 or leave a tip by clicking here.