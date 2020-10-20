Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 26
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the October 12th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. School District updates – Joe Fromberger
6. Old Business: A. Oil/fuel pricing
7. Highways / Garage: A. Budgeting for future paving; B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS: Please meet at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to count ballots; Next Select Board Meeting, 11/9/2020, 6:30 p.m.
