Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 26

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the October 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. School District updates – Joe Fromberger

6. Old Business: A. Oil/fuel pricing

7. Highways / Garage: A. Budgeting for future paving; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS: Please meet at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to count ballots; Next Select Board Meeting, 11/9/2020, 6:30 p.m.

