Derry cemeteries close for season on Nov. 12

he Cemetery Commission of the Town of Londonderry will be closing Londonderry cemeteries for the season on Thursday, Nov. 12, which will still allow for observance of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Clean-up of the cemeteries by the cemetery caretakers will begin immediately. The Cemetery Commission is asking that people remove all decorations that they have been added to the cemeteries over the summer and fall. Any decoration items remaining on cemetery plots on Nov. 12 will be disposed of. The Cemetery Commission thanks everyone for their cooperation in this matter.