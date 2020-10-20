Derry cemeteries close for season on Nov. 12
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 20, 2020 | Comments 0
Clean-up of the cemeteries by the cemetery caretakers will begin immediately. The Cemetery Commission is asking that people remove all decorations that they have been added to the cemeteries over the summer and fall. Any decoration items remaining on cemetery plots on Nov. 12 will be disposed of. The Cemetery Commission thanks everyone for their cooperation in this matter.
As a reminder, plantings in the cemetery are not allowed. Also, if anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries who does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry Town Offices at (802) 824-3356 and the Cemetery Commission will see that that is attended to.
