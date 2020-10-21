Garry West, 77, of Jamaica

Garry Benson West, 77, of VT Route 30 in Jamaica, died unexpectedly Friday morning, October 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Garry was born in Londonderry on July 26, 1943, the son of Malcolm and Mona (Benson) West. He attended public schools in Londonderry and graduated from Chester High School with the Class of 1961.

Following graduation, he went to work for the Stratton Corp. (1961) and worked his entire career at Stratton, where he retired from in 2013 following 52 faithful years of service with the resort.

Prior to moving to Jamaica, Garry lived in South Londonderry, where he was an active volunteer with the Champion Fire Department. After moving to Jamaica, Garry became an active volunteer with the Jamaica Fire & Rescue for 41 years, serving one term as Assistant Chief.

Known for his Yankee stubbornness and being opinionated at times, he will be remembered for his spirit of friendship, steadfast work ethic and being a true gentleman who considered himself a simple and humble man. Garry was a faithful and devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather whose life centered around his family.

He enjoyed gardening, puttering around his home and following NASCAR, as well as being an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.

On Dec. 18, 1964 in Jamaica, during a simple ceremony for family and close friends, he was married to Bonnie L. Smith, who survives.

Besides his wife of 55 years he leaves: two sons, Dana and wife Danielle of Jamaica and Dale and wife Darcy of Townsend; one sister, Janice King of Dummerston; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Malcolm Jr., Everett and Walter, who died during childhood.

Graveside committal services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25 in Pleasant View Cemetery in Jamaica with Pastor Peter Carlson officiating. Fire Department honors will be accorded at graveside by members of the Jamaica Fire Department. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and appropriate social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Garry’s name may be made to: Jamaica Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 285, Jamaica, VT 05343; or to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

