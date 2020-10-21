In Vermont, hope that universal mail-in balloting becomes norm.

By Matt DeRienzo

Editor-in-Chief

The Center for Public Integrity

V

ermont has gone farther than almost any other state this year in making sure that residents can vote safely during the Covid-19 pandemic, temporarily switching to a universal vote-by-mail system in which every registered voter is sent a ballot.

And there are few other barriers to voting in the state. For example, Vermont is joined only by Maine and Washington, D.C., in placing zero restrictions on voting by people who have been convicted of a crime, including while they’re in prison.

Still, advocates are pushing for the state to be more proactive and transparent about voting by prisoners, and for the mail voting expansion to become permanent.

Here’s a look at the state’s efforts to expand voting rights and access in the state:

Vote by mail V ermont’s temporary transition to mail ballots “was not totally smooth sailing,” said James Lyall, executive director of the Vermont American Civil Liberties Union. “But it’s happening. We have universal mail-in voting.” ermont’s temporary transition to mail ballots “was not totally smooth sailing,” said James Lyall, executive director of the Vermont American Civil Liberties Union. “But it’s happening. We have universal mail-in voting.” He said it’s dramatically increasing participation in the electoral process and hopes lawmakers will make it a regular feature of elections. When the state started quarantining due to Covid-19, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat, proposed a switch to universal vote-by-mail in which every registered voter would be mailed a ballot for both the August primary and November general election. Republican Gov. Phil Scott balked at the plan, but the Vermont legislature voted overwhelmingly to authorize Condos to move forward. Scott let the measure become law without his signature. Republicans sued, claiming that the state’s voter registration records aren’t adequately kept up-to-date — a condition that they say could lead to voter fraud if every name on the list was sent a ballot. State officials pointed to the five other U.S. states that vote almost exclusively by mail with no evidence of fraud, and a federal judge dismissed the suit.

Access in prison W hile lawmakers in Florida are standing in the way of a citizen initiative to restore voting rights to people with past felony convictions by enacting what some have called a modern-day poll tax, Vermont stands out in granting voting rights to any citizen, regardless of criminal record or imprisonment. About this article Stateline and the Center for Public Integrity are exploring how changes to polling places and other election shifts affect Americans’ ability to vote. Stateline is an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. For information on how to vote in 2020, click here. hileare standing in the way of a citizen initiative to restore voting rights to people with past felony convictions by enacting what some have called a modern-day poll tax, Vermont stands out in granting voting rights to any citizen, regardless of criminal record or imprisonment. But Lyall said, “There’s more work to be done to make sure that people actually are able to access that right.” “It’s hard to say how that plays out in practice, what efforts the Department of Corrections makes to make sure that incarcerated people get to vote. The Department of Corrections is not particularly transparent or trustworthy when it comes to internal operations,” he said. “That’s a question mark, or area of potential improvement. I don’t think many people outside the Department of Corrections really have a handle on what that looks like in practice.” In August, Department of Corrections spokesperson Rachel Feldman told the Burlington Free Press that while there is no standard system, volunteer coordinators at prisons work with outside volunteers to coordinate voting opportunities. She also said that inmates are given access to local newspapers and are allowed to watch local and national TV news to be informed ahead of voting.