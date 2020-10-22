Chester DRB agenda for Oct. 26

The Chester Development Review Board will hold a meeting preceded by site visits on Monday Oct. 26, 2020. Below are the times and places of the visits and meeting as well as the agenda. The meeting will be held via Zoom only which can be accessed through https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88516649788.

4:45 PM Site Visit 482 Mattson Road

5:30 PM Site Visit 814 Dodge Road

6:00 PM Public Meeting (Via Zoom)

1. Review draft minutes from the September 14, 2020 meeting

2. Citizen’s comments

3. Cole Final Plat Review Hearing (application # 557)

4. Morley Boundary Adjustment (application # 558)

5. Deliberative session to review previous or current matters