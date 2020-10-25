To the editor: I will be voting for Tom Bock
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 25, 2020 | Comments 0
Election Day is coming soon, and I will be voting for Tom Bock for our state representative for Windsor 3-1.
I have known Tom both personally and professionally for many years and have always found him to be a personable, hard-working individual. He will always take the time to discuss any issues with people of all views. It is not easy being a politician in these highly polarized times, but Tom does it with dignity and honesty.
Please consider Tom Bock on Election Day.
Arne Jonynas
Chester
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.