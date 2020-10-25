Wednesday Oct. 21: Broadband plan outlined to bring fiber to Weston, Derry, 14 other towns.
To the editor: I will be voting for Tom Bock

Election Day is coming soon, and I will be voting for Tom Bock for our state representative for Windsor 3-1.

I have known Tom both personally and professionally for many years and have always found him to be a personable, hard-working individual. He will always take the time to discuss any issues with people of all views. It is not easy being a politician in these highly polarized times, but Tom does it with dignity and honesty.

Please consider Tom Bock on Election Day.

Arne Jonynas
Chester

