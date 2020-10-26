Area Rotary Clubs help hospitals, first responders
Cynthia Prairie | Oct 26, 2020 | Comments 0
THE GIFT OF GOWNS: From left, Sarah Shippee, VP of The Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley, Andrea Seaton, of Grace Cottage, Rotary treasurer Joe Long, and Gina Pattison, of Brattleboro Hospital, pose in front of disposable isolation gowns.
The Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley, based in Wilmington, Vt., helped facilitate a grant from Rotary International to Medline Industries to provide at no cost disposable isolation gowns for use by medical providers at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
“It means so much to all of us who work at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, and to the patients that we serve, that The Rotary Foundation has made this grant award to Medline on our behalf,” said Andrea Seaton, Grace Cottage’s Chief Development Officer.
HELP FOR FIRST RESPONDERS: In the right-hand photo are, from left Ludlow Town Manager Scott Murphy, David Norton of the Ludlow Ambulance Service, Kevin Barnes of the Ludlow Rotary and John Mazurek, also of the Ambulance Service.
In the left-hand picture, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home from left are January Reichert, Gill director of nursing, Gill administrator Theresa Southworth and Ludlow Rotary’s Kevin Barnes.
As part of Rotary International District 7870, which includes all of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, the Ludlow Rotary Club participated in an effort to fund area groups that offer important services addressing the Covid-19 outbreak in the community.
The grants are for food for Black River Good Neighbor Services, which will receive $2,100, and personal protective equipment for local first responders: $1,650 to the Ludlow Ambulance Service and $450 to the Gill Odd Fellows Home.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.