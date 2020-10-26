BRAT installs LineKeepers collectors to help save wildlife, stop boating hazards

W

hile fishing is a terrific activity that is fun for all ages and ability levels, it is almost inevitable that the line will get snagged, caught or just plain snapped. If left in the water or on the shore, it poses a hazard for not just boat propellers but also for wildlife of all kinds.

Just this past summer, a loon was spotted in the Colby Pond and Lake Rescue area of Plymouth and Ludlow. The beautiful water bird was entangled with fishing line around its neck and beak, but was apparently still able to swim and feed to some extent. Eric Hanson of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies monitored the bird throughout the summer, and had high hopes for its ability to thrive despite the restraint.

Thanks to the Black River Action Team and several volunteers, responsible anglers can now collect their waste fishing line and deposit it safely away from birds, fish, turtles and other critters, as well as protecting boat propellers from becoming fouled.

BRAT’s LineKeeper units were built by Claremont, N.H., resident John Lambert. Three are now installed at Herricks Cove in Rockingham, Hoyt’s Landing in Springfield and Colby Pond in Plymouth.

The units are checked throughout the year, and any line collected is gathered by BRAT and will be shipped to Berkley, a manufacturer of fishing gear, for its recycling program. The monofilament line is melted down into plastic pellets that can then be reformed into a range of products, including tackle boxes. It is not made into more fishing line. Learn more about the program by clicking here.

To learn more about BRAT and how it keeps waterways safe, clean and healthy by contacting Director Kelly Stettner at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com or leaving a voice message at 802-738-0456.