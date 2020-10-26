Chester Chatter: When the norm was repair, recycle and re-use
Ruthie Douglas | Oct 26, 2020 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
In downtown, there was a repair shop and that gentleman stayed very busy. My mother would send me there when she had a problem with any small appliance. The shop was most interesting and full of all kinds of items waiting to be repaired.
The cord to the flat iron went bad and in those days the cord was covered in a woven cloth.
A few minutes after showing him the problem, he’d have it fixed good as new and declare, “That will be 50 cents.”
When our toaster refused to pop up, I knew immediately where I would be going. Next morning, sure enough, that toaster was working in time for our breakfast.
That repairman also fixed toys of all sorts that stopped working from dolls to trains. He made many folks happy. On Main Street there was also a cobbler. If a hole appeared in the bottom of Daddy’s shoe, Domenic was the one to fix it. Domenic could make worn shoes last for one more year with a new sole.
These days, I struggle with repairs I do myself using Gorilla Glue, tacks and duck tape.
Scene and heardGet well soon Asta Spafford, who recently took a fall.
Do you remember S&H Green Stamps and Gold Bond Stamps?
Coming up: World Vegan Day is coming up on Nov. 1.
Donna Whitney was in Bethel last week meeting up with her former classmates for lunch.
The late and honored CBS Evening News Walter Cronkrite was born on Nov. 4, 1916.
The last summer flea market was set up on the legion field in Chester on Saturday.
Vermont PBS education TV has turned 50 this week, with wonderful programs about Vermont.
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
