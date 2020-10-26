Political sign waving in Chester
Cynthia Prairie | Oct 26, 2020 | Comments 2
SIGN WAVING ON THE GREEN: Democratic incumbents running for re-election to the Vermont State House — Sens. Alison Clarkson and Dick McCormack and Rep. Tom Bock — wave campaign signs last Thursday on the Green in Chester, as well as campaign for the Democratic presidential Biden/Harris ticket. Joining them later in the day was incumbent Sen. Alice Nitka, also up for re-election, and a small group of supporters. Meanwhile, in the inset photo, a voter expressing support for Republican President Donald Trump puts up a flag outside her business. Running for Senate seats for the same district are Republicans Michael Jasinski Sr. and Jack Williams and Independents Keith Stern, Mason Wade and Doug Wilberding. Bock is being challenged by Republican Chester Alden. Photos by Cynthia Prairie
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Alison Clarkson certainly didn’t do herself any favors when she jaywalked in front of me to get to her station at the corner of Main and School streets last week.
There’s a crosswalk nearby, Ms. Clarkson and Vermont law is clear regarding pedestrian crossings. Your decision to take a shortcut, while perhaps somewhat trivial, could be taken by some as an indication that you believe yourself to be above the law. Shame on you!
In my opinion only, I don’t think it is a good idea for a business to put up political signs.