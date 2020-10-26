Wreath-decorating workshops in Chester; Townscape preps trench for tulips at CAES

Wreath-decorating workshops at St. Luke’s

S

t. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester will be holding seven holiday wreath-decorating workshops from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place, and each workshop is limited to six participants.

Classes are $50 per person but those who register and pay before Nov. 6 will receive a $5 discount.

Participants may choose from an array of greens, berries, nuts and other natural materials and bows, and other embellishments that they would like to add to their premade evergreen wreath.

Wire, glue guns and other equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own clippers and glue guns. The workshops are open to the public and will take place at Willard Hall at St. Luke’s, 313 Main St. in Chester.

Workshop days and times are:

1 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

9 to 10:30 a.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Funds will benefit the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental-camp scholarships.

Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, designated in the memo line for the wreath workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis, PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information and registration, please contact Lillian Willis, 802-875-1340, lbwillisct@comcast.net.