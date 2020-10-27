Douglas Metcalf, 69, of Perkinsville

D

ouglas Lynn Metcalf, 69, passed away at his Perkinsville home on Sunday morning Oct. 25, 2020. He was born May 18, 1951 in Springfield, the son of Robert F. and Catherine (Cook) Metcalf. He graduated from Chester High School with the Class of 1969.

Douglas worked for himself in the masonry industry — Arrowhead Stoneworks — and was well-known for his craftsmanship and creativity. He also worked for Ervin Eaton, Ron Brown and Greg Brown as a mason.

He loved music and played drums in high school in the band East Coast Overhead Door Company.

He was a free spirit and a fiercely independent person. On one of his adventures, he rode cross-country on a motorcycle from Baltimore, Vt., to Ventura, Calif., and visited there again after his big trip.

Douglas loved nature, family, music and Willie Nelson and was a collector of many things, especially toys that were mechanical or made noise.

He leaves behind a large family of brothers, sisters, and many nieces, nephews and cousins: brothers Robert “Bud” and Louanne Metcalf; Richard Metcalf, Scott and Kathleen Metcalf; Barry and Heidi Metcalf; and Sherm and Christine Metcalf; and sisters; Diane and Doug Moulton and Sharon Bruce and John Thorbin.

Douglas was predeceased by his parents Robert and Catherine Metcalf, sister Sandra, wife Sherri Smith and niece Jody Lynn Hendee Metcalf.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at 236 Bemis Road in Baltimore, Vt A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Family Center, 365 Summer St., Springfield, Vt. 05156, or at the bottom of this link, or to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt. 05156, or by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.