Local money in the presidential race NYT analysis details donation amounts, donor numbers
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 28, 2020 | Comments 0
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLCOn Monday, the New York Times published an analysis of campaign contributions by ZIP code. The reporters teased out the number of donations from April 1 through Oct. 14 and estimated their amounts by every ZIP code in the United States and looked at factors behind the numbers including education.
The Chester Telegraph took a close look at the numbers within 15 ZIP codes in the area, placed the information in a chart (see below) and discovered some interesting tidbits.
It was no surprise that Vice President Joe Biden has far outraised incumbent President Donald Trump in this largely Democratic state — $108,529 to $24,068 with an average of 622 donors to 152. But the total donations per person average $174 for Biden compared to $152 for Trump.
Of all the donations that the Times could parse out in this area, the most donations — 167 — came from 05156 in Springfield, Rockingham and Weathersfield and benefiting both candidates the most, although almost 100 percent more money went to Biden ($14,967) than to Trump ($7,956).
The most money, however — more than $2,500 more than 05156 — came from 05155 — South Londonderry, where a total of $25,481 was donated by 41 residents, eight of whom gave an average of slightly more $100 each to the Trump re-election campaign. The 33 donors to Biden from 05155 averaged a donation of $747.
Coming in third in total donations, but second in the number of donors is 05143 — Andover, Athens, Baltimore and Chester, with 118 donors giving $16,680 to the campaigns. Twenty-four donations to the Trump campaign totaled $2,201; 94 to the Biden campaign totaled $14,479.
For the breakdown of the 15 ZIPs, please see the chart below.
Presidential Campaign Donations from Our Region by ZIP Code
|ZIP Code
|Towns
|Trump
Donation
Numbers
|Biden
Donation
Numbers
|Trump
Dollar
Amounts
(est.)
|Biden
Dollar
Amounts
(est.)
|05101
|Rockingham, Bellows Falls
|8
|84
|$597
|$8,616
|05141
|Cambridgeport, Grafton, Athens
|<5
|<5
|$0
|$15
|05142
|Cavendish
|<5
|16
|$1,627
|$2,706
|05143
|Chester, Andover, Baltimore, Athens
|24
|94
|$2,201
|$14,479
|05146
|Grafton
|<5
|16
|$0
|$3,240
|05148
|Londonderry, Landgrove, Windham
|11
|42
|$3,386
|$4,733
|05149
|Ludlow
|15
|54
|$1,146
|$7,694
|05150
|North Springfield, Weathersfield
|7
|6
|$602
|$1,746
|05151
|Perkinsville, Weathersfield
|7
|32
|$453
|$7,530
|05152
|Peru, Landgrove, Winhall
|7
|20
|$3,098
|$1,957
|05153
|Proctorsville
|6
|11
|$1,647
|$1,750
|05154
|Saxtons River
|<5
|50
|$280
|$6,228
|05155
|South Londonderry
|8
|33
|$815
|$24,666
|05156
|Springfield, Rockingham, Weathersfield
|49
|118
|$7,956
|$14,967
|05161
|Weston
|<5
|44
|$260
|$8,202
|Totals
|142 to 162
|620 to 624
|$24,068
|$108,529
Filed Under: Andover • Cavendish • Featured • Grafton • Latest News • Londonderry • Weston • Windham
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.