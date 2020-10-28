©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

n Monday, the New York Times published an analysis of campaign contributions by ZIP code . The reporters teased out the number of donations from April 1 through Oct. 14 and estimated their amounts by every ZIP code in the United States and looked at factors behind the numbers including education.

The Chester Telegraph took a close look at the numbers within 15 ZIP codes in the area, placed the information in a chart (see below) and discovered some interesting tidbits.

It was no surprise that Vice President Joe Biden has far outraised incumbent President Donald Trump in this largely Democratic state — $108,529 to $24,068 with an average of 622 donors to 152. But the total donations per person average $174 for Biden compared to $152 for Trump.

Of all the donations that the Times could parse out in this area, the most donations — 167 — came from 05156 in Springfield, Rockingham and Weathersfield and benefiting both candidates the most, although almost 100 percent more money went to Biden ($14,967) than to Trump ($7,956).

The most money, however — more than $2,500 more than 05156 — came from 05155 — South Londonderry, where a total of $25,481 was donated by 41 residents, eight of whom gave an average of slightly more $100 each to the Trump re-election campaign. The 33 donors to Biden from 05155 averaged a donation of $747.

Coming in third in total donations, but second in the number of donors is 05143 — Andover, Athens, Baltimore and Chester, with 118 donors giving $16,680 to the campaigns. Twenty-four donations to the Trump campaign totaled $2,201; 94 to the Biden campaign totaled $14,479.

For the breakdown of the 15 ZIPs, please see the chart below.

Presidential Campaign Donations from Our Region by ZIP Code

Data compiled from The New York Times