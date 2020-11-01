Saturday, Oct. 31: Weekly Covid-19 Update: New cases in every county as Vermont sees another jump
Weston resident donates 20kw generator for Little School, Town Office.
The emerald ash borer: What we know, what’s being done?
Local money in the presidential race.
Clerks: Mail-in ballot pace is brisk, few errors.
Chester town budget underspent so far this year.
PHOTO GALLERY: Excited kids flock to drive-through trunk or treat in Chester.
Broadband plan outlined to bring fiber to Weston, Derry, 14 other towns.
Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures.

Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 4, 2020

| Nov 01, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom. Click here to join the meeting on Zoom.

Below is the meeting’s agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the October 21, 2020 select board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Policing Policies update

5. 2021 General Fund Budget; Fire, Ambulance, Police, Communications

6. Approve Expense for Acoustic Panels for Town Hall

7. CDL Policy Adoption

8. Sign Cemetery Deed

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.