Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 9

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 at Town Hall, 953 Andover Road. Social distancing will be observed. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the October 26th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Budgeting – begin discussions

6. Old Business: A. LBF – update on response to Court letter; B. Oil pricing – update

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 11/23/2020, 6:30 p.m.