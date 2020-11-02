Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 9
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 02, 2020 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 at Town Hall, 953 Andover Road. Social distancing will be observed. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the October 26th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Budgeting – begin discussions
6. Old Business: A. LBF – update on response to Court letter; B. Oil pricing – update
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 11/23/2020, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.