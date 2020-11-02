Man found dead on Popple Dungeon Road in Chester is identified

By Shawn Cunningham

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

Vermont native who has been living in Alaska for the past five years was found dead in an SUV parked along Popple Dungeon Road on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

According to Chester Police, James Johnson Jr. , 36, of Kenai, Alaska, was found dead in an SUV in a driveway on Popple Dungeon near Contro Road.

Chester Police Chief Richard Cloud said it appeared that Johnson had died on Oct. 24 – one day before his 37th birthday – and it was not until the following Tuesday that someone checked the truck and called police.

The cause of Johnson’s death has not been determined and is pending a toxicology report. Apparently the vehicle Johnson was driving was not registered, leading to a delay in identifying him.

An obituary posted on the Shea Family Funeral Homes website says that Johnson was born in Townshend and was raised in Windham.