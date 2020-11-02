Man found dead on Popple Dungeon Road in Chester is identified
Shawn Cunningham | Nov 02, 2020 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
According to Chester Police, James Johnson Jr. , 36, of Kenai, Alaska, was found dead in an SUV in a driveway on Popple Dungeon near Contro Road.
Chester Police Chief Richard Cloud said it appeared that Johnson had died on Oct. 24 – one day before his 37th birthday – and it was not until the following Tuesday that someone checked the truck and called police.
The cause of Johnson’s death has not been determined and is pending a toxicology report. Apparently the vehicle Johnson was driving was not registered, leading to a delay in identifying him.
An obituary posted on the Shea Family Funeral Homes website says that Johnson was born in Townshend and was raised in Windham.
