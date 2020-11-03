Independent School in Ludlow raises $12,000

T

hebased in Ludlow raised more than $12,000 at the Autumn Wine Tasting event held in mid-October at the Echo Lake Inn.

The Board of Trustees continues to drive fundraising efforts to further support the school. The event featured wine from Casarena Winery in Argentina as well as a silent auction featuring a weeklong stay in a private villa in St. Barts.

The event took place in a heated tent with social distancing guidelines in place. Many generous donors from the community made the event possible including: Andrew Pearce, Aubuchon Hardware, Blue Sky, Book Nook, Boot Pro, Cafe de Light, Castle Inn/ Spa, Clearlake Furniture, Cota & Cota and DJ’s, Du Jour, Green Mountain Fire Place, Green Mountain Sugar House, Harry’s, Homestyle Hostel, Killarney’s, LaValley’s Building Supply, Little Cricket Gallery, Liza Foley, Main & Mountain, Mangiamo’s, Margo Marrone, Mojo’s, Northern Ski Works, Okemo Valley Golf Course, Outer Limits Brewery, Robin Anderson, Singleton’s, Sweet Surrender Bakery, Sydscompufix, The Cookster, Totem Pole, Tom’s Loft, Vermont Country Store, Von Trapp, Wine & Cheese Depot, Russ Hurlburt Photography, Irene Berry Massage, Garvey and Garvey Property Services, McLaughlin Team Four Season Sotheby’s International Real Estate, The William’s Family ~ St. Barts Villa. The event also would not have been possible without the support of Tom Gianola and his staff at the Echo Lake Inn.

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Sean Williams, chair of the board, at sean@blackriveris.org or Kendra Rickerby, interim head of school at kendra@blackriveris.org.

General inquiries can be made to TheSchool@blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.