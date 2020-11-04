Wednesday, Nov. 4: Presidential returns by town; legislature results.
Presidential returns by town; legislature results State House incumbents win; a few new faces sent to Montpelier

| Nov 04, 2020 | Comments 0

By Cynthia Prairie and Shawn Cunningham
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

All eyes were on the presidential race during yesterday’s election – and results for that by town are listed below – but there were also a number of local races for the Vermont legislature. For those results, this article continues below the chart.

Presidential Election Returns in Our Towns

TOWNTOTAL NO. OF VOTES CASTDonald J. TrumpJoseph R. Biden
Andover
368
132
216
Cavendish
796
297
466
Chester                
1,782
619
1,089
Grafton                                                
415
129
263
Landgrove
136
18
114
Londonderry                                     
1,129
347
744
Ludlow                                                                               
1,252
473
718
Peru
300
71
218
Weston                                                                              
461
114
332
Windham                                                                                                      
284
83
187

Alison Clarkson, Tom Bock and Dick McCormack, seen here in Chester in late October, won re-election to the Vermont legislature as did Alice Nitka. Photo by Cynthia Prairie

Three Windsor County Senate seats were up for grabs and the Democratic incumbents, Alison Clarkson (19,091 votes), Dick McCormack (17,484) and Alice Nitka (16,732) took those easily. Also vying for those seats were Republicans Jack Williams (9,703) and Michael Jasinski (9,632) as well as Independent Keith Stern (4,606.)

In Windham County, incumbent Senate Democrats Becca Balint and Jeanette White easily won re-election.

In State House races, incumbent Democrat Tom Bock of Chester garnered 1,453 votes to challenger Chester Alden’s 872 to continue representing the Windsor 3-1 seat which includes Chester, Andover and North Springfield.

Kelly Pajala ran unopposed for the Windham-Bennington-Windsor House district, scooping up 2,539 votes. But former Londonderry Select Board chair Jim Ameden picked up six write-in votes for the job.

In Windham 3 — comprised of Windham, Grafton, Rockingham, Athens, Brookline and a portion of Westminster and gets two representatives — Democrats Leslie Goldman, a newcomer, and incumbent Carolyn Partridge received 2,182 and 2,032 votes respectively with Independent Ryan Coyne falling short with 1,295. Interestingly though, 2,137 ballots were left blank for this race.

And in the open seat of Windsor 2  —  made up of Weathersfield and Cavendish — Democrat John Arrison squeaked by Republican Michael Kell, 1,101 to 1,059. Rep. Annmarie Christensen had decided not to seek re-election.

Cynthia Prairie

