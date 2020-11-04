By Cynthia Prairie and Shawn Cunningham

Presidential Election Returns in Our Towns TOWN TOTAL NO. OF VOTES CAST Donald J. Trump Joseph R. Biden Andover 368 132 216 Cavendish 796 297 466 Chester 1,782 619 1,089 Grafton 415 129 263 Landgrove 136 18 114 Londonderry 1,129 347 744 Ludlow 1,252 473 718 Peru 300 71 218 Weston 461 114 332 Windham 284 83 187

ll eyes were on the presidential race during yesterday’s election – and results for that by town are listed below – but there were also a number of local races for the Vermont legislature.

Three Windsor County Senate seats were up for grabs and the Democratic incumbents, Alison Clarkson (19,091 votes), Dick McCormack (17,484) and Alice Nitka (16,732) took those easily. Also vying for those seats were Republicans Jack Williams (9,703) and Michael Jasinski (9,632) as well as Independent Keith Stern (4,606.)

In Windham County, incumbent Senate Democrats Becca Balint and Jeanette White easily won re-election.

In State House races, incumbent Democrat Tom Bock of Chester garnered 1,453 votes to challenger Chester Alden’s 872 to continue representing the Windsor 3-1 seat which includes Chester, Andover and North Springfield.

Kelly Pajala ran unopposed for the Windham-Bennington-Windsor House district, scooping up 2,539 votes. But former Londonderry Select Board chair Jim Ameden picked up six write-in votes for the job.

In Windham 3 — comprised of Windham, Grafton, Rockingham, Athens, Brookline and a portion of Westminster and gets two representatives — Democrats Leslie Goldman, a newcomer, and incumbent Carolyn Partridge received 2,182 and 2,032 votes respectively with Independent Ryan Coyne falling short with 1,295. Interestingly though, 2,137 ballots were left blank for this race.

And in the open seat of Windsor 2 — made up of Weathersfield and Cavendish — Democrat John Arrison squeaked by Republican Michael Kell, 1,101 to 1,059. Rep. Annmarie Christensen had decided not to seek re-election.