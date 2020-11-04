Presidential returns by town; legislature results State House incumbents win; a few new faces sent to Montpelier
Cynthia Prairie | Nov 04, 2020 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie and Shawn Cunningham
Presidential Election Returns in Our Towns
Three Windsor County Senate seats were up for grabs and the Democratic incumbents, Alison Clarkson (19,091 votes), Dick McCormack (17,484) and Alice Nitka (16,732) took those easily. Also vying for those seats were Republicans Jack Williams (9,703) and Michael Jasinski (9,632) as well as Independent Keith Stern (4,606.)
In Windham County, incumbent Senate Democrats Becca Balint and Jeanette White easily won re-election.
In State House races, incumbent Democrat Tom Bock of Chester garnered 1,453 votes to challenger Chester Alden’s 872 to continue representing the Windsor 3-1 seat which includes Chester, Andover and North Springfield.
Kelly Pajala ran unopposed for the Windham-Bennington-Windsor House district, scooping up 2,539 votes. But former Londonderry Select Board chair Jim Ameden picked up six write-in votes for the job.
In Windham 3 — comprised of Windham, Grafton, Rockingham, Athens, Brookline and a portion of Westminster and gets two representatives — Democrats Leslie Goldman, a newcomer, and incumbent Carolyn Partridge received 2,182 and 2,032 votes respectively with Independent Ryan Coyne falling short with 1,295. Interestingly though, 2,137 ballots were left blank for this race.
And in the open seat of Windsor 2 — made up of Weathersfield and Cavendish — Democrat John Arrison squeaked by Republican Michael Kell, 1,101 to 1,059. Rep. Annmarie Christensen had decided not to seek re-election.
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
