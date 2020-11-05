Jon Peters, 79, former teacher, coach at GMUHS

J

on M. Peters, of Charlotte, N.C., and recently of Corning, N.Y., and Chester, Vt., died on Nov. 3, 2020 at Union County Hospice, Monroe, N.C., after an extended illness.

Jon was born July 19, 1941 in Springfield, the son of Walter and Delina Peters.

He graduated from Springfield High School in 1959 and Lyndon State College in 1963, earning a bachelor’s degree in education.

On Aug. 21, 1965, Mr. Peters married Lucille Sadie Limoges in Newport, Vt.

He began his 43-year teaching career at The Weston School teaching grades 6 through 8. He then taught science and math at the Flood Brook Union School. In 1979, he joined Green Mountain Union High School, teaching science while coaching track, basketball and cross country for many years. Jon retired from teaching in 2006, and continued coaching track until 2010.

Jon served his community throughout his life. During his time in Chester, he spearheaded the fundraising effort to build an athletic track, volunteered on the ambulance squad, ski patrol and with the Knights of Columbus of St. Joseph’s Parish, just to name a few. He was known for his passion and willingness to help others and his community.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, camping and boating with family and friends. He walked daily in the woods with a setter by his side.

He is survived by Lucy, his loving wife of 55 years, and three children: Sarah (Jim) Michaelson of Charlotte, N.C.; Jeremy (Rachel) Peters of Landgrove; and Jessica Graf of Illinois. Other survivors include a brother, Carl of New London, N.H. Jon is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or funeral, but a memorial will be held at a later date with details published at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jon M. Peters Memorial Scholarship Fund by clicking here. This Memorial Scholarship Fund will support community-minded student athletes at Green Mountain Union High School in Vermont.