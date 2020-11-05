W. Wardsboro hit & run victim dies; police continue to seek information on accident

© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

woman who was critically injured as she was walking on the Stratton Arlington Road on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 17 has died and Vermont State Police continue to seek help from the public in finding the driver who fled the scene.

In a press release this afternoon, State Police announced that Deborah Ayers, 65, of West Wardsboro died of her injuries on Wednesday night at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Police specifically are asking for the help of anyone who was on the road around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 or who has video of the road at that time. In addition, the VSP is asking if members of the public know anyone who has unexplained damage to their car.

Contact the Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600 or leave a tip by clicking here.