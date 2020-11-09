Left in Andover: Susan takes well-deserved break

By Susan Leader

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

I

will be on break from “Left in Andover” for the remainder of the year to collect my ideas going forward. I wish to thank The Chester Telegraph and our readers for the opportunity to write this weekly column.

It has caused me to look inward, providing motivation to organize my closetful of family archives. Also, it has pushed me outward, to learn more about my town’s history. I have especially enjoyed exploring the two cemeteries near my house. Being able to correlate headstones with stories, and in many cases specific farms, within a hyper local area, has really brought the quiet landscape to life for me.

I would also like to thank local historians and my own family members who have so generously shared their knowledge, photos and memories. Writing “Left in Andover” for the last year and a half has been the honor of a lifetime. Stay safe all, and see you in 2021!