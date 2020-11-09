Left in Andover: Susan takes well-deserved break
Susan Leader | Nov 09, 2020 | Comments 0
By Susan Leader
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
It has caused me to look inward, providing motivation to organize my closetful of family archives. Also, it has pushed me outward, to learn more about my town’s history. I have especially enjoyed exploring the two cemeteries near my house. Being able to correlate headstones with stories, and in many cases specific farms, within a hyper local area, has really brought the quiet landscape to life for me.
I would also like to thank local historians and my own family members who have so generously shared their knowledge, photos and memories. Writing “Left in Andover” for the last year and a half has been the honor of a lifetime. Stay safe all, and see you in 2021!
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Left in Andover
About the Author: Vermont native and noted potter Susan Leader grew up on Popplewood Farm in Andover. At age 17, she was inspired to take up the potter's wheel by "a charismatic potter" from the Society of Vermont Craftsman. She spent 18 months apprenticing at pottery villages throughout Japan. She returned to Popplewood Farm, where she and her husband, fiddle player John Specker, raised their two daughters.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.