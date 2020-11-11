VSP promotes Chester’s Studin to det. lieutenant

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

he Vermont State Police today announced the promotion of Chester resident Detective Sgt. Michael Studin to detective lieutenant.

According to a VSP press release, Studin, who has been serving with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Troop B East, has taken command of BCI’s Criminal Division Support effective Monday, Nov. 8.

Studin began his career as a trooper at the Rockingham Barracks in 2003 Since then he has worked in the Traffic Safety Unit and Special Investigations Unit as well as patrol commander at the Rockingham and Westminster barracks and as commander of the Rutland Field Station.

Studin has also served on the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force, the Search and Rescue Team, the Crowd Control Team, as a member of the Consent Search Committee, and as a PACE instructor for the Vermont State Police and Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford, and as a Field Training Officer for VSP.

According to the press release, the Criminal Division Support Commander oversees the Vermont State Police’s anti-human-trafficking grant, the precious metal program, compliance checks conducted by the state police for the sex offender registry, evidence audits and training coordination for the Criminal Division, along with several additional administrative duties. The Support Commander works with commanders across the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crime Unit.

In addition to his duties with the state police, Studin has served on the board of Chester-Andover Elementary and currently serves on the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District.