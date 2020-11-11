Vt. Covid-19 cases hit high one-day total of 72

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ermont is no exception to the spike in coronavirus infections seen across the globe as the state Health Department today reported 72 new Covid-19 cases, surpassing the previous highest one-day number on April 4. The total number of cases in Vermont since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 2,535. The number of patients who have died of the virus stands at 59.

Among the 72, the counties with the largest numbers of positives are Washington County with 19 and Chittenden and Rutland counties with 11 each. Locally, Windsor County saw an increase of three cases, Bennington had two and Windham saw one new case.

There are 14 people hospitalized with the virus; six in an intensive care unit.

The increases brought the seven-day positivity rate up a tenth of one percent from 0.7 to 0.8. To put that into perspective, on Nov. 5, the seven day rate was 0.5.

On Tuesday, the Scott administration suspended its cross-state travel map noting that the state is surrounded by Red Zones, requiring anyone entering the state to quarantine for 14 days or for seven days with a negative Covid test. The administration also announced that it would will resume compliance checks at lodging facilities, bars and restaurants and distribute Covid-19 safety cards during traffic stops to help inform drivers of the travel policy and other safety protocols.

Vermont has also contracted with CIC Health of Cambridge, Mass., to develop a plan to offer testing every day throughout the state.

The state will also increase surveillance testing by offering K-12 teachers and staff during the week of Nov. 16. This approach seeks to find cases – especially asymptomatic ones – to help reduce the risk of clusters or outbreaks and sustain in-person learning for students.