For the second day in a row the Vermont Department of Health logged a new record of Covid-19 cases today, Thursday, Nov. 12.

The department’s Covid-19 Dashboard reported 109 new infections for a state total of 2,651. A department press release this afternoon said that is the highest number of infections in one day since the pandemic began in March.

The administration also said that 19 people are now hospitalized — up five from yesterday — and five are in intensive care — up one from yesterday. The number of people who have died from the virus remains at 59.

The new infections bring the 7-day positivity rate to 0.9, up from 0.8 yesterday and 0.5 on Nov. 5.

Once again today, Washington County saw the greatest increase with 46 followed by 16 in Chittenden and 11 in Orange County. Locally, Windham and Windsor counties sawthree new cases each while Bennington and Rutland had four each.

While much smaller than the case increases in other states, the new cases reflect a growth in community transmission that the Scott administration will be expected to address in tomorrow’s press conference at 11 a.m. Today’s press release noted that contact tracing depends on people’s cooperation, but that the state’s tracers have been unsuccessful in getting information on two Halloween parties in Marshfield and Milton on Oct. 31 and that people who attended those parties should get tested for Covid-19. In addition, members of the Spare Time bowling league in Colchester who played on Nov. 3 and 4 should also seek testing.