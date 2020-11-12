Put your home on our Holiday Lights map!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

espite the pandemic there is no reason that we can’t share the season with family, friends and neighbors by decorating the outside of our homes for everyone to enjoy as they drive by in the safety of their cars.

So this year The Telegraph is putting together a map — or maps! — of holiday light displays and we are asking readers who want to show off their “incandescent” creativity to let us know what they are doing. Whether you’re planning a tasteful and restrained display or a Griswoldian extravaganza, email us what you are doing, where you are and when you expect to light it up. We will make it clear that this is “drive-by” event only and ask viewers to be considerate on the roads. We will ask people to do their lighting explorations between dusk and 9 p.m.

During the holiday season we will select displays to feature in The Telegraph and on our Instagram page.

The maps will be limited to our coverage area, which includes Chester, Andover, Grafton, Weston, Windham, Londonderry, Cavendish, Springfield, Baltimore, Landgrove and Peru. Since the map(s) will take some time to construct, we are asking anyone who wants to participate to let us know by emailing contest@chestertelegraph.org by Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day Eve. We are shooting to have the maps up early in December. While the email address says “contest,” this is not a competition.

To be kinder to the environment and your electricity budget, we recommend LED lights.