Chester Planning Commission agenda for Nov. 16, 2020

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Nov. 16, 2020 via Zoom. To attend online click here.

Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments.
2. Interview candidates to fill Zoning Administrator position.
3. Executive session to discuss candidates.

