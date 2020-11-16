Chester Chatter: Did you thank a veteran?

By Ruthie Douglas

rowing up in the 1940s, the great news was when World War II ended, and our boys were coming home.

Headed off to war were farm boys who had never left their Vermont homes. But they left knowing they were loved.

Many had signed up in groups of friends and families, but did not return with them.

They arrived home as heroes walking down the center of the street. Sirens were blaring and folks lined up along the streets, clapping and waving flags.

After their lives settled down a bit, it was thought that the returning soldiers would share their experiences with us. For the most part, that did not happen. Instead, they only spoke to one another around the bars of the VFW and the American Legion.

Veterans Day was Nov. 11. I hope you thanked your veteran. Veterans Day was also my father’s birthday and I think of him then.

Scene and heard

my dear friend, who I spent a lot of nights watching on TV, has died.

Nov. 13 was World Kindness Day. So what did you do for World Kindness Day?

Chester Helping Hands is always busy, spreading happiness and good cheer. This group hands out many boxed, restaurant dinners every Wednesday, which I can attest to are great. A big thank you from us on Breezy Lane. I have been helping to deliver some of the meals and I have been having a wonderful time.