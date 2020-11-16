Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 18, 2020

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at Town Hall and via Zoom.

In-person attendance is limited to 25 people. The town asks that if your physical presence is not required to consider participating via Zoom. Click this link to attend.

The board’s agenda is below.

1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 4, 2020 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church; Use of Green

5. Chester Snowmobile Club; Use of Town Roads

6. Wayfinding Plan

7. Speed Limits; River Street, High Street, Andover Road

8. Arrearage Assistance Program; Water/Sewer users

9. 2021 General Fund Budget; Recreation, Parks & Cemetery, Public Safety Building

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn