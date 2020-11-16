To the editor: Chester-Andover Family Center thanks Chlebogiannises for pet food donation

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, the Chester-Andover Family Center has continued to provide supplemental, nourishing food for Food Shelf recipients and financial assistance to families struggling to make ends meet. This has been made possible through the generous donations of our community and beyond.

Katsiroubas Produce, now famously known in Chester for its weekly, Saturday morning produce drop, has been generously donating produce boxes to our food shelf since March.

Jo-Jo and Jim Chlebogiannis have been instrumental in sustaining this initiative that benefits not only the CAFC but the greater Chester community. Jim is vice-president of Katsiroubas Produce and Jo-Jo manages the weekly box sign-up.

She also contributes baked goods and stews to the curb-side market, currently raising money for a Christmas Toy Drive.

Recently, the Chlebogiannises sponsored a raffle for Jabra 75t active elite earbuds to raise money for dog and cat food. It was a huge success, raising over $900. They collaborated with Muddy Paws Canine Center in Windham and Bellows Falls Pet Supply to purchase 1,000 pounds of dog and cat food for distribution by the Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf.

It is impossible to exaggerate what a gift this is for CAFC Food Shelf recipients. Putting food on the table to keep one’s family nourished and healthy is always a priority. Imagine having to make a choice between food for your children and food for your pet, who is also a part of your family. This generous donation will bring joy and relief to countless families that depend on our food shelf.

The Chester-Andover Family Center thanks Katsiroubas Produce, the Chlebogiannises and all the Chester Helping Hands volunteers for supporting not only the CAFC but our whole community during these challenging times.

These weekly produce boxes provide nourishing, fresh food and challenge us to cook and enjoy something new every week. And for the dog and cat food donation, we know that pet owners everywhere say “thank you.”

Stephanie Mahoney

President

Chester-Andover Family Center