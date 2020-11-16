Vt. tallies another Covid-19 day high at 122

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont registered a new high of 122 new coronavirus infections today with 68 percent of them coming in three counties: Washington, Chittenden and Orange.

The new total exceeds the previous record of 109 set last Thursday. In the past seven days, Vermont has seen its case count rise by 544 and its percent positivity rate jump from 0.7 to 1.6 percent, according to Health Department figures.

There are currently 19 people hospitalized with Covid-19 (down from 24 yesterday) and one patient in intensive care (down from three yesterday.) To date, 59 people in Vermont have died from the virus.

Washington County accounted for 40 of the new infections with Chittenden at 28 and Orange at 15. Locally, Rutland saw nine new infections while Windham had two. Bennington and Windsor had one each.

While today’s press release from the Health Department does not specifically refer to the outbreak from social gatherings around ice sports in the Barre/Montpelier area, this appears to be ongoing. It notes that “Recent data have shown that social gatherings, both inside and outside, at homes, bars and social clubs, and among sports teams is currently driving outbreaks in Vermont. ”

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the Scott administration will be holding meetings with town and elected officials in Washington and Orange counties to organize and mobilize efforts to reduce the number of new cases in their communities. This includes promoting greater compliance with state health requirements and Gov. Scott’s Executive Orders.

Levine also called on Vermonters to adapt personal behaviors and actions to better protect each other and prevent the spread of the virus.

“We can end this,” said Levine in a department post on Monday evening. “We know the solutions: limiting contacts and gatherings, following the travel and quarantine guidance, and getting tested when you’ve been to a social gathering, had symptoms of Covid-19 or had exposure to a person who is infected. We need everyone’s help to be successful.”