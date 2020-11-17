Wednesday, Nov. 11: Vt. Covid-19 cases hit one-day high total of 72.
Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 23

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the November 9th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Health Insurance renewal

6. Old Business: A. LBF; B. Budgeting – continue discussion

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – sand pricing update

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 12/14/2020, 6:30 p.m.

