To the editor: Senate candidate Stern thanks supporters

I want to thank those of you who voted for me in my race for state Senate.  This was a difficult year to challenge incumbents, what with the Covid-19 factor making it difficult to campaign properly.

Also there are now far too many people voting for people who keep pushing for a higher cost of living.  I don’t understand it but that is now reality.

I am a little late with this because I’ve been watching with fascination the unfolding presidential election drama. …

Anyway life goes on.  I will try and get a legislator or two to introduce my landlord and tenant protection bills, which would help lower the cost of residential rentals and protect tenants from having to live in substandard housing.

That to me is a priority. Now I’ll have to see if I can find legislators who agree.  I will let you know.

Keith Stern
North Springfield

