Wednesday, Nov. 18: Marconics gatherings spark Covid concerns in Chester.
Covid frustrations spill over at Derry board ahead of holidays.
Gov. Scott calls for more strict mandates as Covid numbers rise in Vermont.
State audit offers Derry road speed suggestions.
Op-Ed: Town Clerks are the heroes of Election Day.
Weston board rehashes land survey decision, no change.
Put your home/business on The Telegraph’s Holiday Lights Map.

Sign up now for Chester, Andover Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner to be delivered

| Nov 23, 2020 | Comments 0

The Annual Chester Senior Christmas Dinner will indeed take place this year, on Saturday, Dec. 5, thanks to Chester Helping Hands.

The Fullerton Inn will provide 150 dinners to Chester and Andover senior citizens delivered to your home in the morning of Dec. 5.

Reservations are required so please call or email by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4: Motel in the Meadow at 802-376-6643; Chester Town Hall at 875-2173 or Chris Meyer at Phoenician@hotmail.com.

Please include:

  • Your name.
  • Your delivery address.
  • Your telephone number.
  • How many meals you are seeking.

The menu consists of ham, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and a holiday chocolate cake.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.