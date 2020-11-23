Sign up now for Chester, Andover Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner to be delivered

T

he Annual Chester Senior Christmas Dinner will indeed take place this year, on Saturday, Dec. 5, thanks to Chester Helping Hands.

The Fullerton Inn will provide 150 dinners to Chester and Andover senior citizens delivered to your home in the morning of Dec. 5.

Reservations are required so please call or email by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4: Motel in the Meadow at 802-376-6643; Chester Town Hall at 875-2173 or Chris Meyer at Phoenician@hotmail.com.

Please include:

Your name.

Your delivery address.

Your telephone number.

How many meals you are seeking.

The menu consists of ham, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and a holiday chocolate cake.