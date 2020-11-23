Grace Cottage participates in Giving Tuesday;
Weston Christmas Bazaar goes virtual;
WOOL-FM holds online fundraiser
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 23, 2020 | Comments 1
Grace Cottage seeks funds for defibrillators on Giving Tuesday
TOWNSHEND
After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day of philanthropy during the season of gratitude.
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital asks its friends and neighbors to participate in its Giving Tuesday campaign on Dec. 1 to help raise funds to purchase two new LifePak defibrillators for the Hospital Emergency Department, to update and replace aging equipment.
The goal is to raise $48,600 for the two units and associated costs (batteries, power cords, etc.). Very generous kickoff donations totaling $11,200 bring the remainder to be raised down to $37,400.
Defibrillators are a vital piece of equipment used within a health care setting. They are an integral diagnostic tool in a cardiac emergency.
To participate in Grace Cottage’s Giving Tuesday 2020 campaign click here. The event will end at midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to donate via credit card, or call (802) 365-9109 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Checks may be made out to Grace Cottage with “Giving Tuesday” on the memo line, and sent to PO Box 1, Townshend, VT, 05353. Any money raised beyond the campaign goal will be applied to the Grace Cottage Patient Care Fund.
40th annual Weston Christmas Bazaar goes virtual
It’s as much a Vermont holiday tradition as turkey: the annual Weston Christmas Bazaar. But the hordes of shoppers at the Weston Playhouse cannot take place during Covid-19 this year.
Take heart, shoppers. Even though the 2020 bazaar can’t be held in the Playhouse, the bazaar will still take place from Friday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 25 — on Facebook. So while you can’t “shop ‘til you drop” at the Playhouse you can still shop at home, all the way up until Christmas.
All through December your favorite craftspeople, artists and vendors will be posting photos and videos of their wares along with their full contact information right the Facebook page of the Weston Christmas Bazaar.
Contact the vendor directly to buy whatever you want or need. And if you “like” or “follow” the page it will come to your feed. You will see something new and different every day until Christmas.
Nobody stops Santa!
WOOL-FM hosts online silent auctionHelp WOOL-FM stay on the air by participating in its online silent auction now through the Dec. 29. You’ll not only be helping WOOL, you’ll be helping local businesses and helping yourself to some pretty good bargains.
Click here to learn more about the WOOL-FM online auction. And view the auction items and place your bids here!
Serving the Connecticut River Valley from Windsor and Sullivan to Windham and Cheshire counties, WOOL-FM is volunteer-run but with many expenses — like the cost of keeping its antenna on top of Fall Mountain, the price to license all the music it broadcasts and the cost of upkeep on the equipment that volunteers use, so that you can hear them loud and clear. They pay for all this with membership drives, underwriting, donations and fundraisers like this one. They need your support to stay on the air.
Volunteers are your friends and neighbors who are giving despite these difficult times.
If you have questions, email the station at feedback@blacksheepradio.org.
Thank you for supporting our member owned, volunteer run, community radio station!