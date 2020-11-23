Yosemite Co. gives CAES classroom sound gear

By Shawn Cunningham

he Yosemite Engine Company, the independent, non-profit fundraising arm of the Chester Fire Department, on Friday presented 12 classroom sound system units to Chester-Andover Elementary School.

“The Yosemite Engine Company and Chester Helping Hands had a discussion about things the school might need that were not in the budget,” said Yosemite President Ben Whalen, “and we brought it to the company and voted to fund up to $1,000.”

He noted that Assistant Principal Kevin Fay and teacher Laurie Birmingham suggested sound units that would help make teachers more understandable while working in masks.

A battery operated unit with a headset/microphone and speaker with a wireless connection valued at $100 each was suggested and Yosemite increased its contribution and purchase one for all 12 classrooms.

“The mission of the engine company is to support the Chester Fire Department, the Town of Chester and the community and we agreed this would be a good use of our fundraising,” said Whalen.

Fay said, “We really appreciate the Engine Company’s contribution to our school. It’s difficult to teach in a mask and these units will help them to be heard in the classroom. We are very grateful we have such a supportive community to lean on during such a difficult time.”

Fay said that the microphone/speaker combinations would be put into service “immediately,” noting that they could be used both inside the classroom and outdoors.

While CAES and other Two Rivers Supervisory Union schools will go remote between Thanksgiving and Jan. 11 Fay said the sound units will be waiting for teachers and students to return next year.