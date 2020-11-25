GM’s Alex Hutchins named DAR Good Citizens Program recipient

Alexandra Hutchins, daughter of Christopher and Angela Hutchins of Springfield, has been chosen by her teachers and peers as Green Mountain Union High School’s newest recipients of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Program.

The DAR Good Citizens Program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The recipient must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

This award has the potential to come with a scholarship depending on how far the application goes. There is a local level, state level then national level. The higher the level the more scholarship money will be given.

Alex is active at Green Mountain as a member of the Interact club, student government, the National Honor Society and the yearbook.

Alex also represented GMUHS in the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program in 2019 and was chosen as the recipient of the University of Vermont’s Green and Gold Scholarship.

Alex also plays on the school soccer and softball teams and is a lifeguard/swim instructor at the Edgar May Health/Recreation Center.

Alex is spending her senior year in the early college program at Castleton University.