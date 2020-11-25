Wednesday, Nov. 25: Vermont joins 47 other states in Covid red zone.
VeggieVanGo at Leland & Gray on Monday

Grace Cottage Hospital hosts the Vermont Foodbank’s  VeggieVanGo free food distribution program in Townshend at least once a month.

The November distribution occurs from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 at the lower parking lot of Leland & Gray High School in Townshend.

The purpose of the program is to help people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables to sustain a healthy lifestyle.

All are welcome and no proof of eligibility is required. Click here for more information or call 802-365-9109 for more information.

