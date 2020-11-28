Emily N. Chambers, 24, of Chester

E

mily N. Chambers, 24, of Chester, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 as the result of an accidental drug overdose. She was born on Aug. 5, 1996 in Springfield, the daughter of Nathan D. Chambers and Jessica Holmes.

Emily attended Black River High School. Most recently, she was employed by Crows Bakery and Opera House Cafe in Proctorsville. Emily enjoyed art, music, cooking, fishing and all things nature.

She will always be remembered for her free spirit, kind heart, willingness to always help anyone in need, love of life and her beautiful smile. For a few months recently, she had been sober and seemed to be on the road to recovery. During this time, the family was fortunate to have spent some quality time with the real Emily — the person she was before addiction took her from us. Her family will be forever grateful for this time and will cherish these memories, and all of their memories, of her forever.

Emily is survived by her parents, Nathan Chambers and Jessica Frasca; stepfather Paul Frasca; her sister Lily Nelson; stepbrothers Zachary and Colby Frasca; maternal great-grandmother Elsie Zucco of Canaan, Conn.; grandparents Bernard and Deb Kirchner of Ashley Falls, Mass.; paternal great-grandparents David and Victoria Creaser of Ludlow; grandmother Shelly Creaser Hobbs of Cavendish; paternal grandfather Rick Chambers of Clermont, Fla.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

As her parents, we will miss her with every fiber of our beings, but also as her parents, we will no longer have to witness her pain or worry about this day coming as we have for years because it’s here, and it will leave an empty place in our hearts forever.

Our only solace is that she is now free from the struggles that haunted her, and she can now forever rest in peace. We loved Emily more than life itself, but that love could not protect her. If a parent’s love could fix addiction, it would have been eradicated years ago. The grief of this loss is infinite to us. And now, so is she.

No family is immune to this disease of addiction, and it is merciless. It is up to us to open our minds and hearts to those who are still suffering from this disease that is killing our children and shattering families. It is not something to be ashamed of. Any family can fall victim to this. We hope that Emily’s passing won’t be in vain and that someone’s life can be spared from this tragedy. If you or anyone you know suffers from this disease, please know you’re not alone.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.