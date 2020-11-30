Chester Chatter: Sandbox memories

By Ruthie Douglas

he old barn was torn down and along with it the chicken house and the milk house. We had built the new barn between the two houses, one owned by Don and I and the other by his brother.

But left behind was that milk house foundation. So Don filled it up with sand, making one great sandbox. The girls played for hours in that sandbox. They made roads, a coffee-can swimming pool, created trees from small branches and built a bridge from domino tiles. One day a corn kernel fell nearby and the girls planted it in the sandbox. They watered it faithfully every day.

“That is never going to grow, girls,” I told them. “Oh yes,” they replied. And gosh darn if they weren’t right. Once it grew, the girls didn’t want to disturb the plant, so they curtailed their sandbox play.

Come fall, that stalk produced two ears of corn, one for each little girl. Simple memories like this should always be remembered. The best thing about them is that they are free. Cherish your memories.

Scene and heard

nce again, a big thank youwho came to my rescue when I slipped off the bed. How lucky we are in Chester to have these folks available to help us when we need them.

Once again the Chester Fire Department is selling Christmas trees. They are some of the best trees around. Be sure to have a look — and buy. They are located on Route 103 South.

Pat Pelletier has died. She lived in Chester for many years and she will be missed.

This month’s moon is called the Beaver Moon.