Christmas tree sales — and a visit from Santa — in Grafton

The Covid pandemic has caused many changes in our lives but the women and men of the Grafton Fire and Rescue Auxiliary continue to be constant in their support of local first responders and the community, says Auxiliary President Amber Stevens.

“You can help in this effort and bring some normalcy to your home as we enter the holiday season by visiting Grafton Village and purchasing a Christmas tree at the annual Christmas in Grafton Festival,” Stevens says.

As part of the festival, the Auxiliary will be selling fresh cut Vermont trees near the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. Remaining trees will be available at the Grafton Village Garage. Various types of trees will be for sale, ranging from 5 to 10 feet in height and local delivery can be arranged.

Even though the Christmas in Grafton event will be scaled back this year it is rumored that Santa may be passing through to check out the decorations around the village on his way to the North Pole. Details are limited at this time but Grafton Firefighters have been asked to be ready with a fire engine to escort Santa around the village. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the Grafton Fire and Rescue Facebook page.