TRSU board agenda for Thursday, Dec. 3

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 via Zoom. You can access Zoom here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81597773953 or by phone: 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Nov. 05, 2020, Regular Meeting; Nov. 16, 2020; Special Meeting .

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Financial Report

VIII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible approval of Title IX Model policy; b. 2021-2022 Budget Proposal

IX. NEW BUSINESS:

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Jan. 07, 2021 @ 6 p.m. via Zoom

XII. ADJOURNMENT: