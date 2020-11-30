TRSU board agenda for Thursday, Dec. 3
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 via Zoom. You can access Zoom here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81597773953 or by phone: 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Nov. 05, 2020, Regular Meeting; Nov. 16, 2020; Special Meeting .
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Financial Report
VIII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible approval of Title IX Model policy; b. 2021-2022 Budget Proposal
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Jan. 07, 2021 @ 6 p.m. via Zoom
XII. ADJOURNMENT:
