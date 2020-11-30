Wednesday, Nov. 25: Vermont joins 47 other states in Covid red zone.
Chester board continues speed limit discussion.
GMUSD to conduct routine GM principal search.
Construction crews in Chester work on 2 firehouses.
Weekly Covid Update: Cases continue to rise as Gov. Scott clarifies restrictions.
Marconics gatherings spark Covid concerns in Chester.
Op-Ed: Town Clerks are the heroes of Election Day.
Put your home/business on The Telegraph’s Holiday Lights Map.

TRSU board agenda for Thursday, Dec. 3

| Nov 30, 2020 | Comments 0

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 via Zoom. You can access Zoom here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81597773953 or by phone: 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Nov. 05, 2020, Regular Meeting; Nov. 16, 2020; Special Meeting .

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Financial Report

VIII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible approval of Title IX Model policy; b. 2021-2022 Budget Proposal

IX. NEW BUSINESS:

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Jan. 07, 2021 @ 6 p.m. via Zoom

XII. ADJOURNMENT:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.