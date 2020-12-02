Chester Fire Department Christmas trees sell fast
Cynthia Prairie | Dec 02, 2020 | Comments 0
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLCThe Chester Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree sale is under way and trees are moving fast. This is one of the department’s major fundraisers so people can get a good tree while they support Chester’s firefighters. Trees are $30 each and you can find them on 103 South in Chester. Get one before they are gone. All photos by Cynthia Prairie.
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
