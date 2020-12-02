Wednesday, Dec 2: Chester Helping Hands – 40,000 meals and counting.
Chester Fire Department Christmas trees sell fast

The Chester Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree sale is under way and trees are moving fast. This is one of the department’s  major fundraisers so people can get a good tree while they support Chester’s firefighters. Trees are $30 each and you can find them on 103 South in Chester. Get one before they are gone. All photos by Cynthia Prairie.

