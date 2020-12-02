Wednesday, Dec 2: Chester Helping Hands – 40,000 meals and counting.
Christmas events in Chester on Dec. 5

A couple of Christmas events will be taking place on the Chester Green on Saturday, Dec. 5.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go! will be held on the lawn at the Episcopal Church, 313 Main St.  Advance order pickup will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

One-way traffic will make shopping for food and holiday decorations easy and fast.  Required social distancing outside and masks will make browsing safe.

Market features will include a variety of frozen homemade soups, entrees, jams and preserves, edible and play treats for pets, and evergreen sprays to decorate doors or car grills.  Advance ordering is strongly encouraged, and a partial list of available items is listed here.

Contact Lillian Willis (802-875-1340, lbwillisct@comcast.net) or Eileen Widger (802-875-4604, twidger@sbcglobal.net) to place an order.

Then between 2 and 2:30 p.m., enjoy a living nativity scene this Christmas season, including children in costume and a few live animals at Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., opposite of the Green.

Gathering to watch is prohibited because of Covid-19 safety restrictions, but you are encouraged to view the nativity scene and listen to carol music as you walk or drive by. In lieu of what has traditionally been a narrated short play, a printed hand-out of the Christmas story will be available for taking.

