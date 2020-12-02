Christmas events in Chester on Dec. 5

A

couple of Christmas events will be taking place on the Chester Green on Saturday, Dec. 5.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go! will be held on the lawn at the Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. Advance order pickup will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

One-way traffic will make shopping for food and holiday decorations easy and fast. Required social distancing outside and masks will make browsing safe.

Market features will include a variety of frozen homemade soups, entrees, jams and preserves, edible and play treats for pets, and evergreen sprays to decorate doors or car grills. Advance ordering is st rongly encouraged, and a partial list of available items is listed here.

Contact Lillian Willis (802-875-1340, lbwillisct@comcast.net) or Eileen Widger (802-875-4604, twidger@sbcglobal.net) to place an order.

Then between 2 and 2:30 p.m., enjoy a living nativity scene this Christmas season, including children in costume and a few live animals at Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., opposite of the Green.

Gathering to watch is prohibited because of Covid-19 safety restrictions, but you are encouraged to view the nativity scene and listen to carol music as you walk or drive by. In lieu of what has traditionally been a narrated short play, a printed hand-out of the Christmas story will be available for taking.