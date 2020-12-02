Christmas events in Chester on Dec. 5
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go! will be held on the lawn at the Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. Advance order pickup will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
One-way traffic will make shopping for food and holiday decorations easy and fast. Required social distancing outside and masks will make browsing safe.
Market features will include a variety of frozen homemade soups, entrees, jams and preserves, edible and play treats for pets, and evergreen sprays to decorate doors or car grills. Advance ordering is strongly encouraged, and a partial list of available items is listed here.
Contact Lillian Willis (802-875-1340, lbwillisct@comcast.net) or Eileen Widger (802-875-4604, twidger@sbcglobal.net) to place an order.
Then between 2 and 2:30 p.m., enjoy a living nativity scene this Christmas season, including children in costume and a few live animals at Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., opposite of the Green.
Gathering to watch is prohibited because of Covid-19 safety restrictions, but you are encouraged to view the nativity scene and listen to carol music as you walk or drive by. In lieu of what has traditionally been a narrated short play, a printed hand-out of the Christmas story will be available for taking.
