Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the area, the Whiting Library is returning to providing Front Porch Pick Up of library materials only and discontinuing entry by appointment.

The library says it will resume appointments when case counts go down. In the meantime, the library staff is still there to help. You can search the library catalog online, call the library at 875-2277, or send an email to request materials for pick up.

The library also offers access to thousands of eBooks and audiobooks through ListenUp! Vermont. Library cards are free to everyone in Chester and Andover, so sign up today to get your library card number and start accessing all the Whiting’s online resources.

The Youth Services department continues to offer many programs for young patrons, including virtual preschool Storytime each Friday at 11 a.m. on Zoom. There is also a book club for middle grade kids each Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Zoom. The latest program addition is a monthly Arts & Crafts Club meet up for children of all ages beginning this December.

You can sign up and each first Wednesday of the month come pick up a take-and-make craft bag at the Whiting Library. You will receive directions, templates, and supplies to make fun and interesting craft projects at home. Youth Librarian Carrie King is available field your questions and coordinate projects that interest you and your kids. You can email her directly at whitinglibrary3@gmail.com.

The Whiting’s “Paws of Motion” month encourages animal lovers to share in the gift of giving to the Springfield Humane Society from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. During this festive season, you can give a little extra love to our furry friends helping to stock the Humane Society with much-needed supplies.

Check out the Whiting website for a list of the most needed items. Each donation enters you into a raffle to win a gift basket of amazing artisan products. Please bring donations to the library during our regular Front Porch Pick Up hours which are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Finally, the Whiting Library will change opening hours starting Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The new hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. This is a change of days from Monday to Tuesday opening, but will be the same number of open hours each week that the library is open. You can keep in touch with Whiting Library news on its website, www.whitinglibrary.org, by signing up for our electronic newsletter, or on our Facebook or Instagram pages.