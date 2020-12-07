Chester Chatter: Little gifts can mean a lot

By Ruthie Douglas

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

I

don’t know when it began, but it has brought me much happiness over the years.

Beginning on Dec. 1 of each year, my daughter Jeanie gives me a small gift. Each morning now, with my cup of coffee, I open a gift of surprise and love.

Socks for my chilly feet, dish towels for my kitchen, a snow globe, a gnome, a coaster with cardinal, fancy chocolates — all wonderfully joyous gifts.

Do you realize how many little things could become gifts for that merry little Christmas in your home?

Growing up, my father put up our Christmas tree by the 10th of December and my mother kept all of the wrapped gifts under the tree until Christmas. But that allowed my sister and I plenty of time to shake and try to peek at our gifts.

So dear folks, its time to get ready for your holiday.

Scene and heard

M

y dear friendhas died. Years ago Jane and I had lots of fun together and we once worked together at Magic Mountain. I am thinking of her sons and their loss.

A big thanks for the help my neighbor has given me in putting up my Christmas decorations. Breezy Lane is a great place to live.

And from what I see while watching TV, Vermont is a great place to live.