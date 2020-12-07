Chester Chatter: Little gifts can mean a lot
Ruthie Douglas | Dec 07, 2020 | Comments 1
By Ruthie Douglas
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Beginning on Dec. 1 of each year, my daughter Jeanie gives me a small gift. Each morning now, with my cup of coffee, I open a gift of surprise and love.
Socks for my chilly feet, dish towels for my kitchen, a snow globe, a gnome, a coaster with cardinal, fancy chocolates — all wonderfully joyous gifts.
Do you realize how many little things could become gifts for that merry little Christmas in your home?
Growing up, my father put up our Christmas tree by the 10th of December and my mother kept all of the wrapped gifts under the tree until Christmas. But that allowed my sister and I plenty of time to shake and try to peek at our gifts.
So dear folks, its time to get ready for your holiday.
Scene and heardMy dear friend Jane Cyr has died. Years ago Jane and I had lots of fun together and we once worked together at Magic Mountain. I am thinking of her sons and their loss.
A big thanks for the help my neighbor has given me in putting up my Christmas decorations. Breezy Lane is a great place to live.
And from what I see while watching TV, Vermont is a great place to live.
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.
You have a sweet daughter.!