Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 14
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the Nov. 23 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Annual Zoning Board of Adjustment appointments; B. Annual Town Meeting
6. Old Business: A. Budgeting – continue discussion
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – sand pricing update
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 12/28/2020, 6:30 p.m.
