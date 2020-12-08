Wednesday, Dec 2: Chester Helping Hands – 40,000 meals and counting.
X-country ski centers hopeful for coming season.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont up 1,000 cases in 11 days.
Community Nurse Project presents to Weston Board in preparation for Town Meeting.
Vermont joins 47 other states in Covid red zone.
Deadline Extended: Put your home/business on The Telegraph’s Holiday Lights Map.

Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 14

| Dec 08, 2020 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the Nov. 23 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Annual Zoning Board of Adjustment appointments; B. Annual Town Meeting

6. Old Business: A. Budgeting – continue discussion

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – sand pricing update

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 12/28/2020, 6:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.