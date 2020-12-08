Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 14

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the Nov. 23 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Annual Zoning Board of Adjustment appointments; B. Annual Town Meeting

6. Old Business: A. Budgeting – continue discussion

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – sand pricing update

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 12/28/2020, 6:30 p.m.